Hoskins Muffs Easy Catch In 9th, Phils Fall To Pirates 5-4 Rhys Hoskins kept Phillies fans booing when he inexplicably dropped a routine throw at first base in the ninth, turning what appeared to be an inning-ending double play into the go-ahead run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

'Just Had To Get My Ends': Antonio Brown Says He And Ben Roethlisberger Were Never FriendsAntonio Brown took to Twitter to let everyone know that despite Ben Roethlisberger talking about their ruined friendship, the former teammates were never friends.