DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police were led on a police chase from Homestead and into Duquesne.
911 dispatchers confirm a police chase that began in Homestead at West 15th Street around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday night.
They say the chase ended about 10 minutes later at the intersection of First Street and Library Place.
Police said they will release more information later, and they aren’t saying if anyone was arrested or what started the pursuit.
