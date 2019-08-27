Comments
SALTSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in Saltsburg.
Murrysville Medic One said on Facebook they responded to reports of a car crash with entrapment.
They say one person was transported to a local trauma center.
Other first responders, including the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Life Stat Ambulance, and Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Photos shared on Facebook pictured a blue car driven off the side of the road, its bumper lying near the double yellow lines.
