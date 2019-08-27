Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former bus driver for the Monessen School District has been federally charged with possessing child pornography.
Jack Laforte, 54, of Monessen was indicted on one charge of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Tuesday.
The Department of Justice says the indictment alleges Laforte had images that depicted minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Laforte could face up to ten years in prison, a maximum term of supervised release of life and a fine of $250,000.
Anyone with information about Laforte is asked to call Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 866-347-2423.
