MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Monroeville woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Gateway School District.

Police say it happened while she served as president of two family-teacher organizations.

Jennifer Murawski, 38, is facing a felony theft charge after police say she used a FTO debit card for her personal benefit.

Murawski was the FTO president of Evergreen Elementary School from 2015 to 2016 and the FTO President for Moss Side Middle School from 2017 to 2019.

Monroeville Police say between both schools, Murawski stole close to $11,000.

According to court documents, Murawski used the district’s FTO debit card more than 25 times to make purchases at Giant Eagle, Kennywood, Best Buy and others.

Murawski resigned from her position in February after school officials questioned her about missing money.

Murawski claims she and her husband mistakenly used the wrong debit card on several occasions, according to the criminal complaint.

There is a warrant out for her arrest.