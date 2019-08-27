



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A local artist has teamed up with Literacy Pittsburgh to create an art collaboration for several Port Authority bus lines.

Mary Tremonte and her partners at Literacy Pittsburgh celebrate the launch of a new art project called Where Are You Going? Where Have You Been?.

The artwork includes colorful portraits of Literacy Pittsburgh students apart of the Office of Public Art’s Residencies with Immigrant and Refugee Communities. The two-year collaboration will be on display from now until October 30.

Tremonte was given the opportunity through a residency program at the Office of Public Art in collaboration with Welcoming Pittsburgh and the Department of City Planning.

“Working with communities of adult language learners has strengthened my belief in horizontal structures of learning and taught me so much about resiliency and ingenuity,” said Tremonte.

She worked with English language learners, many of whom are refugees and immigrants, to develop arts-centered lesson plans to teach English as a second language.