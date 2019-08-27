



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Backgroundchecks.org released its rankings of the safest cities in Pennsylvania, and two Pittsburgh-area boroughs made the top five.

Munhall Borough was ranked as the safest city in the state, while Whitehall Borough is the fourth-safest city in the state, according to the report.

Munhall scored a 0.71 safety index score, including a violent crime rate of 0.54 per 1,000.

Whitehall had four violent crimes in 2017, the latest year complete stats were available for the study, and a safety index of 0.7.

The report also recognized Cecil Township (sixth-safest city), Upper St. Clair Township (ninth-safest city) and Jefferson Hills Borough (10th-safest city) as safe places in the state.

The report was compiled using a statistical calculation of every city’s latest violent crime rate, property crime rate, and the number of law enforcement officers employed.

The number of cities analyzed in the report was 2,929, and any city that did not have a population of 10,000 was not included.

The full report can be found here.