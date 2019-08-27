Comments
LG Gram Ultra-Lightweight Laptop
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Breakout Games Treasure Hunt
- What’s New Dr. Frank?
- Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival
- SouthSide BBQ Company
- Canine Companions for Independence
- PTL Puppy on Facebook
- PTL Puppy on Twitter
- Canine Companions on Instagram
More Dr. Frank Links:
Kingston Data Traveler DT2000
Dynatrap Flylight Insect & Mosquito Trap
De’Longhi 3D Comfort Air Purifier
Swagtron EB-12 Electric Full-Size Bike
Cleer “Stage” Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa
Kidde Intelligent Wire-Free Interconnected Smoke & CO Alarm
Duet Bottle 2 in 1
Gryphon Wi-Fi Security Router
