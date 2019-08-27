Filed Under:Allegheny County, Criminal History, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a woman they say has failed to return to a Pittsburgh corrections center.

On Twitter, State Police Troop B said they’re looking for Tiffany Courtley.

They say Courtley didn’t report for her weekly urinalysis, and she hasn’t come back to the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.

Courtley is serving time for criminal attempt, and according to State Police, she has a criminal history.

Anyone with information about Courtley and her whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 412-299-1607.

