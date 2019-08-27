PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a woman they say has failed to return to a Pittsburgh corrections center.
On Twitter, State Police Troop B said they’re looking for Tiffany Courtley.
On 8/26/19 Tiffany Courtley failed to report for her scheduled weekly urinalysis and had not returned to the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.
Courtley is currently serving time for Criminal Attempt and has an extensive criminal history.
Any info.,contact PSP 412-299-1607. pic.twitter.com/DF1olhbM1A
— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) August 27, 2019
Anyone with information about Courtley and her whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 412-299-1607.
