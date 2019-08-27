



— A man’s pickup truck was stolen while he was busy stealing items from a business across the street, police in Kennewick, Washington said.

The owner of the vehicle, William A. Kelley, 42, called police Sunday morning saying that someone had stolen his red, 1992 Chevy pick-up.

The suspect, riding by on a 10-speed bicycle, saw the keys had been left in the seat, threw his bike in the bed of the truck and fled, according to police.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video of the incident and discovered that Kelley had left his truck because he was off stealing items from a business across the street.

Kennewick Police shared the surveillance video on Facebook. It allegedly shows Kelley throwing an object as the thief sped off with his vehicle.

Kelley was booked in the Benton County jail on a warrant and a new burglary charge, CBS affiliate KEPR reported.

Police are trying track down the suspect who took off with Kelley’s truck, which is still missing.