OAKLAND (KDKA) — Who can’t use a little extra cash?

Today was the chance for people to get their hands on as much as $2,000 during the “Treasure Hunt” in the Oakland area.

It began at 5:00 p.m. today and ends tonight at 8:00 p.m.

“We are doing a treasure hunt. We have $100 bills in 20 boxes, so we are talking about two grand,” said John Kelley the Regional Director for Breakout Games.

Breakout Games sponsored the treasure hunt which has taken place across the country for the last two summers.

Pittsburgh has always been included.

Breakout Games travels to 44 locations for the summer treasure hunt and the money is part of its marketing budget, but those lucky enough to find one of the boxes can add it to their budget.

All $2,000 were found in the Oakland area and it didn’t matter if you found one box or all 20. If you found it, it was yours.