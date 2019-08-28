Comments
WEATHER LINKS:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wet morning gives way to a nice Wednesday afternoon as the cold front that triggered overnight and morning rain moves off to the east.
Sunshine emerges from clouds this afternoon and highs will reach the upper 70s.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Temperatures stay seasonable all the way through the Labor Day weekend with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mainly dry conditions, except for a slight chance of a shower Saturday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.