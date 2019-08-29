PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Father Robert Cedolia has been placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Pittsburgh following an allegation of sexual abuse.

Father Dedoila, the priest-administrator of St. Claire in Clairton, Holy Spirit in West Mifflin, St. Thomas a Becket in Jefferson Hills and St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Pleasant Hills has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 90s as pastor of Our Lady of Joy Parish in Holiday Park.

These allegations were made through the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program.

“Safety of young people is of utmost concern to the Diocese of Pittsburgh,” the diocese said in a statement. “We will follow our procedures for response to such allegations.

Father Cedolia has been in the ministry for 41 years and he has not been accused of any abuse until now, according to the diocese.

He will not be allowed to engage in public ministry while on leave and the District Attorney of Allegheny County has been notified of the allegation.