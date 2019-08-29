



CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The FBI has released surveillance photos of the man accused of robbing a bank in Cranberry Township.

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the PNC Bank on Route 19 near the intersection with North Boundary Road.

According to the FBI the suspect gave the teller a note saying that he had a weapon.

The teller gave him some money and he ran from the bank.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 30-50. He stands between 5-feet-10-inches and 6-inches tall and weighs 170-180 pounds.

He was wearing a camouflage long-sleeved shirt, a dark green hat and sunglasses.

Police say they are checking surveillance cameras from the area in an attempt to track him down.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to contact the FBI at 412-432-4000.