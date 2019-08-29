



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Football fans can have some fun this weekend at the 2019 Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest on the North Shore.

The event brings some of the best food in the country, world-class entertainment, a Steelers experience and more happening at Heinz Field.

The festivities kick-off today and continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend until Monday on the North Shore.

Tonight, you can watch the Steelers play the Carolina Panthers on a big screen outside the stadium.

On Saturday, the Pitt Panthers kick off their season at Heinz Field against the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Sunday are highlighted by concerts, including Pittsburgh favorite The Clarks on 9 p.m. on Friday and the Eli Young Band at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

More information on Rib Fest can be found here.