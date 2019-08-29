Comments
“Excited to share more with you guys soon‼️‼️”
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Milk Shake Factory is creating a unique way to benefit Ryan Shazier’s new Shalieve Fight Foundation.
The company is rolling out the “Shalieve Shake” which is a strawberry shake with crushed cookies and cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and topped with a chocolate Shalieve lion.
The Milk Shake Factory plans to donate $1 for every shake sold to the new Shalieve Fight Foundation, which Ryan announced in the last week.
Shazier is also scheduled to make an appearance at the new Milkshake Factory location at McCandless Crossing for the grand opening. That event takes place Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
