PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the leg in the uptown section of Pittsburgh near Mercy Hospital.
According to authorities, the man was running away from the shooter and was able to get on a Port Authority bus at 5th and Miltenberger.
The victim collapsed on the bus, the driver called medics and they arrived on the scene, according to Port Authority.
He was then transported to Mercy Hospital.
The condition of the victim has not been released and no suspects have been announced.
