PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody and facing charges following an overnight SWAT situation in Pittsburgh Summer Hill section.
Police were called just before 1:15 a.m. to Montville Street over reports of a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, they found a woman outside of her home. She told them her boyfriend was threatening her and had barricaded himself inside.
He is identified as 28-year-old Joshua Miniotas.
According to police, she said a weapon may have been in the home with Miniotas.
SWAT was called in and set up a perimeter around the home.
Police say they took Miniotas into custody around 2:30 a.m. They found him in the backyard of a home about a half a block away.
Miniotas is facing charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.
Police continue to investigate.
