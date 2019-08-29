PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody and facing charges following an overnight SWAT situation in Pittsburgh Summer Hill section.

Police were called just before 1:15 a.m. to Montville Street over reports of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found a woman outside of her home. She told them her boyfriend was threatening her and had barricaded himself inside.

He is identified as 28-year-old Joshua Miniotas.

According to police, she said a weapon may have been in the home with Miniotas.

SWAT was called in and set up a perimeter around the home.

Police say they took Miniotas into custody around 2:30 a.m. They found him in the backyard of a home about a half a block away.

Miniotas is facing charges of simple assault and terroristic threats.

Police continue to investigate.