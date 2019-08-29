FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Fox Chapel Police and Paramedics responded to calls of an ATV accident along Longfellow Road just before 7:30 Thursday evening.
When they arrived on scene they found a 37-year-old male, a 5-year-old female and 8-year-old female injured from the accident and all three were taken to the hospital. The 8-year-old and 35-year-old are in stable condition.
The 5-year-old female died from her injuries at the hospital.
According to Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives, the father and his two daughters were riding the ATV in their yard when one of the daughters reached and pulled the throttle, causing the vehicle to speed out of control over a hill and hit a tree.
County police are investigating the accident.
