



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City crews removed about 20 tons of debris from a stream in Pittsburgh’s East End.

The Department of Public Works crews, as well as workers from its Forestry Division, removed debris, trees and vegetation from the banks of a stream by the East End’s Saw Mill Run Boulevard and McKnight Street.

The city said debris in the stream contributed to flooding in the area.

Another round of cleanup is scheduled for later, and there are plans to talk to engineers to figure out a way to stop flooding.

In a press release, Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said removing the “years of debris” from the stream was just the first step towards mitigating the impacts of flooding in the East End.