



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jessica Royall has been found not guilty of homicide by a jury in the death of her boyfriend in 2018.

According to the Butler Eagle, Royall was found not guilty of homicide, but guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, as well as other minor charges.

While in court, Royall admitted to being high on crack-cocaine when her boyfriend, Ryan Minett, fell off of the roof of her SUV as she tried to drive away.

However, she also claimed she was trying to escape from a violent man.

Royall is being held for sentencing on October 15.