PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Abraham Lincoln 34, South Philadelphia 0
Academy Park 56, Pottsgrove 21
Academy of the New Church 38, Morrisville 6
Aliquippa 60, Waynesburg Central 9
Allentown Allen 41, Pleasant Valley 14
Apollo-Ridge 34, Summit Academy 6
Archbishop Spalding, Md. 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 0
Avella 12, Bishop Canevin 0
Avonworth 47, Valley 14
Bald Eagle Area 32, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Beaver Falls 34, South Park 7
Bedford 41, Forest Hills 8
Belle Vernon 58, Ambridge 0
Bellefonte 47, Huntingdon 3
Bellwood-Antis 48, Glendale 0
Bensalem 30, Mastbaum 20
Berlin-Brothersvalley 62, Conemaugh Township 21
Bermudian Springs 19, Boiling Springs 0
Berwick 46, Pittston Area 0
Bethel Park 29, Woodland Hills 16
Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 21
Bethlehem Liberty 20, Pocono Mountain East 0
Big Spring 33, James Buchanan 8
Bishop Carroll 31, Fairfield 0
Bishop McCort 20, Somerset 7
Blairsville 36, United 6
Blue Mountain 50, Midd-West 19
Brentwood 19, South Allegheny 7
Bristol 30, KIPP Dubois 24
Brookville 26, Brockway 8
Burgettstown 35, Seton-LaSalle 8
California 42, Monessen 7
Cambridge Springs 20, Saegertown 6
Camp Hill 28, Greencastle Antrim 25
Carlynton 42, Fort Cherry 8
Carmichaels 34, Bethlehem Center 25
Cedar Crest 42, Hershey 13
Central Bucks East 45, Hatboro-Horsham 28
Central Bucks West 30, Council Rock South 0
Central Cambria 55, Penn Cambria 22
Central Columbia 24, Shikellamy 3
Central Dauphin 31, Berks Catholic 6
Central Martinsburg 12, Tyrone 7
Central Valley 55, Quaker Valley 0
Chambersburg 35, South Western 7
Chartiers-Houston 40, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Chester 44, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 0
Chestnut Ridge 42, Greater Johnstown 6
Clarion 42, Moniteau 8
Claysburg-Kimmel 43, Williamsburg 14
Clearfield 56, Penns Valley 49
Columbia-Montour 20, Bucktail 8
Conneaut Area 40, Meadville 7
Conwell Egan 23, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 21
Coudersport 14, Elk County Catholic 0
Council Rock North 27, Wissahickon 6
Cumberland Valley 13, Central York 12
Curwensville 20, Cameron County 0
Dallas 42, Crestwood 0
Delaware Valley 61, West Scranton 7
Dematha, Md. 34, Imhotep Charter 6
Derry 35, Freeport 27
Donegal 56, Pequea Valley 7
Downingtown East 28, Perkiomen Valley 13
Downingtown West 34, Central Bucks South 13
East Stroudsburg South 34, Pocono Mountain West 7
Easton 46, Whitehall 28
Elizabeth Forward 15, Deer Lakes 7
Ephrata 57, Northern Lebanon 18
Erie Cathedral Prep 47, West Toronto Prep, Ontario 12
Erie McDowell 41, Youngs. Boardman, Ohio 7
Exeter 37, Boyertown 0
Fairview 27, Girard 26
Fleetwood 27, Conrad Weiser 14
Fort Leboeuf 37, Warren 8
Franklin Regional 42, Plum 14
Freedom 34, Shenango 13
Garnet Valley 35, Haverford 28
General McLane 39, Dubois 12
Germantown Academy 35, Gratz 18
Greensburg Salem 19, Trinity 13, OT
Grove City 35, Greenville 10
Hamburg 49, Panther Valley 14
Hampton 30, Armstrong 12
Harbor Creek 50, Seneca 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 28, Gettysburg 9
Hazleton Area 35, Wyoming Valley West 34
Hollidaysburg 27, Mifflin County 0
Homer-Center 44, Purchase Line 40
Jeannette 33, Leechburg 6
Jenkintown 47, Shenandoah Valley 8
Jersey Shore 36, Selinsgrove 0
Jim Thorpe 42, Marian Catholic 0
Juniata 21, Tri-Valley 7
Kane Area 25, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 21
Kennett 37, Chichester 12
Keystone Oaks 31, Highlands 0
Knoch 21, Blackhawk 20
La Salle 42, North Penn 6
Lackawanna Trail 34, Susquehanna 0
Lake-Lehman 25, Lakeland 13
Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Penn Manor 0
Lancaster Catholic 35, Columbia 19
Laurel 42, Rochester 0
Lebanon 14, ELCO 9
Lehighton 27, Schuylkill Haven 14
Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 18
Ligonier Valley 47, Penns Manor 7
Line Mountain 28, Susquenita 14
Loyalsock 28, Danville 24
Manheim Central 24, Hempfield 14
Manheim Township 56, Dallastown Area 7
Maplewood 47, Cochranton 0
Marple Newtown 41, Lower Merion 7
McDonogh School, Md. 34, Malvern Prep 13
McKeesport 52, Connellsville 0
Mechanicsburg 42, Palmyra 0
Mercyhurst Prep 21, Corry 13
Meyersdale 42, Blacklick Valley 7
Mid Valley 30, Dunmore 17
Middletown 34, Northern York 7
Mifflinburg 39, Bloomsburg 13
Minersville 23, Pottsville Nativity 0
Montoursville 66, Hughesville 0
Moon 36, Mars 14
Moshannon Valley 31, West Branch 27
Mount Lebanon 49, Canon-McMillan 21
Muncy 42, Cowanesque Valley 20
Nazareth Area 36, Emmaus 24
Neshaminy 21, Pennridge 7
Neshannock 54, Elwood City Riverside 34
New Brighton 28, Mohawk 7
New Castle 28, Montour 21
New Oxford 29, Conestoga Valley 13
North Allegheny 42, Norwin 0
North Hills 35, Fox Chapel 28
North Penn-Mansfield 37, Athens 13
North Schuylkill 56, Shamokin 6
Northampton 49, Allentown Dieruff 6
Northwestern 28, Mercer 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 56, Bangor 7
Oil City 27, Franklin 16
Old Forge 48, Hanover Area 6
Owen J Roberts 42, Daniel Boone 0
Oxford 78, Interboro 47
Parkland 14, Allentown Central Catholic 8
Penn Hills 41, Greater Latrobe 14
Penn Wood 38, Pennsbury 35
Penn-Trafford 28, Gateway 7
Peters Township 29, Upper St. Clair 21
Philadelphia Northeast 36, Haverford School 0
Pine Grove 61, Millersburg 7
Pine-Richland 42, Hempfield Area 14
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 10, Seneca Valley 7
Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Burrell 6
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 35, Methacton 7
Portage Area 65, North Star 14
Prep Charter 28, Lower Moreland 20
Red Land 34, East Pennsboro 7
Red Lion 14, Waynesboro 12
Reynolds 25, Slippery Rock 21
Richland 48, Cambria Heights 0
Ridley 22, Springfield Delco 6
Riverside 42, Carbondale 0
Roxborough 52, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Saltsburg 35, Northern Cambria 24
Saucon Valley 24, Pen Argyl 7
Sayre Area 38, Towanda 34
Shady Side Academy 21, Brownsville 0
Shaler 23, Kiski Area 6
Sharpsville 21, Iroquois 0
Solanco 27, Kennard-Dale 21
Souderton 24, Quakertown 10
South Fayette 55, Beaver Area 6
South Williamsport 50, Wyalusing 16
Southern Lehigh 27, Palmerton 12
Southmoreland 56, Frazier 12
Spring Grove 52, Muhlenberg 14
Spring-Ford 58, Harry S. Truman 19
Springfield Montco 54, Edison 0
Springside Chestnut Hill 36, Father Judge 24
State College 20, St. Augustine, N.J. 17
Steelton-Highspire 35, Biglerville 7
Sto-Rox 34, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 6
Stroudsburg 41, East Stroudsburg North 6
Susquehanna Township 20, Milton Hershey 13
Susquehannock 14, Littlestown 0
Tamaqua 50, Mahanoy Area 0
Thomas Jefferson 48, Ringgold 6
Trinity, W.Va. 38, Mapletown 34
Troy 42, Wellsboro 28
Tunkhannock 38, Nanticoke Area 14
Tussey Mountain 44, Everett 0
Twin Valley 22, Schuylkill Valley 14
USO 42, Laurel Highlands 7
Union City 42, Eisenhower 13
Upper Darby 19, Conestoga 7
Upper Dauphin 62, Halifax 6
Upper Perkiomen 57, Kutztown 6
Valley View 48, Abington Heights 13
Wallenpaupack 17, Honesdale 16
Warrior Run 36, Milton 0
Warwick 56, Garden Spot 13
Washington 42, Charleroi 14
West Allegheny 35, Chartiers Valley 31
West Chester Rustin 47, Great Valley 7
West Greene 82, Bentworth 14
West Lawn Wilson 61, Governor Mifflin 14
Western Wayne 27, North Pocono 3
Wilkes-Barre Area 38, Scranton 27
William Tennent 49, Palumbo 20
Williams Valley 43, Newport 21
Williamsport 31, Altoona 0
Wilmington 40, Farrell 0
Windber 48, Ferndale 14
Wyomissing 21, Pottsville 20, 2OT
York 61, Lancaster McCaskey 0
York Suburban 42, Delone 14
Yough 25, Uniontown 0
