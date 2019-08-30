



CUMBERLAND, Ohio (KDKA) – Two endangered giraffes at an Ohio safari park are now the proud parents of an adorable calf — just the 18th to be born in a conservation center.

The calf was born Friday morning at The Wilds in Cumberland, which is about a 2-hour drive from Pittsburgh.

The zoo says the sex of the calf is unknown, and so far it has stuck close to its mama, Savannah.

The father, Raha, has been at The Wilds for 10 years.

This newest calf is his seventh baby, while it’s Savannah’s fifth.

Masai giraffes were previously listed as vulnerable, and their status was recently changed to endangered.

The Wilds says there are only 35,000 Masai giraffes in the wild, and their calf is the 18th to be born at a conservation center.

“The birth of rare species is always exciting, and with the recent news about the conservation status of Masai giraffe now listed as endangered, the birth of this calf is extra special,” Dr. Jan Ramer, vice president of The Wilds, said in a press release.