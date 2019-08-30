Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Parkway East will continue to be reduced to one lane in various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel into next week.
The work will continue Tuesday through Friday nights between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
There will also be lane restrictions from 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 7 through noon Saturday, September 8.
Crews will be conducting pavement work, guide rail installation, barrier repair, and platform removals.
According to PennDOT the work in the outbound direction will not begin until an hour after events in Pittsburgh.
