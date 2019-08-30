Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a 58-year-old man believed to be in the Butler area.
Butler Township Police say Joseph Noullet has been missing from his Butler home since Sunday.
They say his last possible location was near the intersection of Hansen and Goldwood avenues around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, Noullet is most likely on foot and somewhere in the Butler City or Butler Township area.
Anyone who knows where Noullet might be is asked to call 911.
