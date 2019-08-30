



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will be hosting four “pop-up” recycling collection events this fall to remove glass items from residential curbsides.

Residents of the Greater Pittsburgh Area can drop off all colors of glass bottles, jars, and jugs in plastic bins or cardboard boxes– for free.

Items you cannot recycle include window glasses, drinking glasses, stemware, and ceramics.

The next pop-up recycling collection events will take place on these Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

• September 14: O’HARA TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL LOT (co-sponsored by Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township) & EDGEWORTH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL (sponsored by Edgeworth Borough)

• September 21: DORMONT POOL (sponsored by Borough of Dormont)

• September 28: SOUTH STRABANE ADMINISTRATION BUILDING (sponsored by South Strabane Township)

• October 12: MT. LEBANON MAIN PARK COMMISSIONERS LOT (sponsored by Mt. Lebanon)

• October 19: SCOTT TOWNSHIP PARK (sponsored by Scott Township)

• October 26: MURRYSVILLE MUNICIPAL BUILDING (sponsored by Municipality of Murrysville)

• November 9: MOON TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL BUILDING (sponsored by Moon Township)

According to PRC Managing Director Justin Stockdale, there is an overwhelming demand from residents, local governments, and the glass industry, to provide an alternative way to recycle glass.

“This program will ensure that glass is not trash, even if it can no longer be put out for curbside recycling in numerous municipalities due to recent changes in waste haulers’ contracts,” said Stockdale.

Since launching in early March, the pop-up glass campaign has recycled 105 tons of glass from 6,000 participants.

For more information on the glass collection, click here.