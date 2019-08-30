Comments
PROSPERITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A 25-year-old man has died in a mining accident in Washington County.
The Washington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tanner McFarland of Washington, Pennsylvania.
According to the coroner’s office, McFarland died Thursday night at the Consol Energy Enlow Fork Mine in Prosperity.
A long wall collapsed, falling on top of him.
State police are investigating his death.
