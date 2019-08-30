



CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is visiting the West Virginia medical facility where 11 veterans died under suspicious circumstances.

The Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center is currently under federal investigation by U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, the FBI and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

A claim filed last week by the family of Amry veteran and Westmoreland County native Sergeant Felix McDermott alleged he was injected with a fatal overdose of insulin.

An autopsy report revealed he had received an insulin shot in the left side of his abdomen, although McDermott was not diabetic and had no history of insulin use.

The family’s attorney, Tony O’Dell, said the McDermotts entrusted their father — a 20-year army veteran — in the care of the center.

O’Dell provided KDKA with a legal document sent to the hospital, claiming the 82-year-old may not have been the only victim.

“Our understanding is that there have been several patients, nine or 10, who had died under similar circumstances,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell said the findings from the autopsy were negligent and preventable.

The suit is seeking damages of up to $5 million for wrongful death, $1 million for personal injuries and expenses for funeral costs.

The claim states that employees at the hospital never told McDermott’s family how he died.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Sen. Manchin is supposed to tour the medical facility and meet with veterans as well as hospital staff on Friday.

