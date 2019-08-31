Filed Under:brantley gilbert, KeyBank Pavilion, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Country music star Brantley Gilbert’s show at KeyBank Pavilion scheduled for Saturday, August 31 has been postponed.

According to the KeyBank Pavilion Twitter account, a member of Gilbert’s touring crew died and out of respect, they chose to postpone the show.

A reschedule date has not yet been announced.

