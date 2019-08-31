Comments
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Country music star Brantley Gilbert’s show at KeyBank Pavilion scheduled for Saturday, August 31 has been postponed.
According to the KeyBank Pavilion Twitter account, a member of Gilbert’s touring crew died and out of respect, they chose to postpone the show.
Brantley Gilbert’s touring crew lost a key member today unexpectedly and out of respect for the family, they are postponing the show tonight in Pittsburgh.
— KeyBank Pavilion (@KeyBankPavilion) August 31, 2019
A reschedule date has not yet been announced.
