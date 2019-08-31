



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Coast Guard is proposing a new river regulation that would aim to make Pittsburgh’s waterways safer and less congested.

The new regulation would establish a navigation area for the Ohio, Monongahela, Allegheny and Ohio Rivers.

The Coast Gaurd said it’s necessary to provide safety for boaters and the marine environment.

The proposed regulation would not allow boaters to anchor, stop or drift more than 100 feet from the river banks.

This should allow other boats and barges to safely make their way down the middle of the river, ultimately reducing congestion.

The Coast Gaurd said commercial barge representatives have expressed frustration about near-misses between them and recreational boaters.

In order to avoid congestion, some commercial boats have not been traveling the river at recreational times, which is hurting their business.

If you have comments on the proposal, you can submit one online.