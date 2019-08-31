  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Stabbing, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Tarentum

TARENTUM Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Allegheny County.

According to the police report, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 Block of East 9th Avenue in Tarentum.

That’s where 55-year-old Susan E. Jeffries was stabbed in the torso.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

There is no word on a motive for the stabbing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department.

Stick With KDKA For Any Further Updates

Comments