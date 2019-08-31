Comments
TARENTUM Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Allegheny County.
According to the police report, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 Block of East 9th Avenue in Tarentum.
That’s where 55-year-old Susan E. Jeffries was stabbed in the torso.
She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
There is no word on a motive for the stabbing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department.
Stick With KDKA For Any Further Updates
You must log in to post a comment.