PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have claimed Wei-Chung Wang, a left-handed pitcher off of waivers.
Wang was most recently with the Oakland Athletics where he had a 1-0 record with a 3.33 ERA in 20 relief appearances.
He also spent time with Oakland’s AAA affiliate Las Vegas, going 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA.
The Pirates signed Wang as a free agent in October 2011, but he was selected by Milwaukee in the 2013 Rule 5 Draft that December.
He is expected to join the Pirates Tuesday when they return home to take on the Brewers.
In a corresponding move, Gregory Polanco has been transferred from the 10-day to 60-day injured list.
