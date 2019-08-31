  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the preseason in the rearview mirror, the Steelers have made their cuts and finalized their 53-man roster.

Among some of the notable roster cuts, the Steelers released two 2019 draft picks in Sutton Smith and Derwin Gray. A 2018 draft pick, Marcus Allen was also released.

For veterans, wide receiver Eli Rogers was also released.

OFFENSE:

  • QB Devlin Hodges
  • RB Trey Edmunds, Travon McMillian, Malik Williams
  • WR Trey Griffey, Johnny Holton, Tevin Jones, Brandon Reilly, Eli Rogers, Diontae Spencer
  • TE Micky Crum, Kevin Rader, Christian Scotland-Williamson, Trevor Wood
  • OL Garrett Brumfield, Derwin Gray, J.C. Hassanauer, Patrick Morris, Damian Prince

DEFENSE:

  • DB Marcus Allen, Dravon Askew-Henry, Marcelis Branch, Jhvonte Dean, P.J. Locke, Trevon Mathis
  • LB Jayrone Elliott, Christian Kuntz, Tegray Scales, Sutton Smith, Robert Spillane
  • DL Winston Craig, Greg Gilmore, Henry Mondeaux, Casey Sayles, Conor Sheehy

SPECIAL TEAMS:

  • Matthew Wright, Ian Berryman

Along with the roster cuts, the Steelers also traded Jerald Hawkins to Tampa Bay for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

