PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the preseason in the rearview mirror, the Steelers have made their cuts and finalized their 53-man roster.
Among some of the notable roster cuts, the Steelers released two 2019 draft picks in Sutton Smith and Derwin Gray. A 2018 draft pick, Marcus Allen was also released.
For veterans, wide receiver Eli Rogers was also released.
OFFENSE:
- QB Devlin Hodges
- RB Trey Edmunds, Travon McMillian, Malik Williams
- WR Trey Griffey, Johnny Holton, Tevin Jones, Brandon Reilly, Eli Rogers, Diontae Spencer
- TE Micky Crum, Kevin Rader, Christian Scotland-Williamson, Trevor Wood
- OL Garrett Brumfield, Derwin Gray, J.C. Hassanauer, Patrick Morris, Damian Prince
DEFENSE:
- DB Marcus Allen, Dravon Askew-Henry, Marcelis Branch, Jhvonte Dean, P.J. Locke, Trevon Mathis
- LB Jayrone Elliott, Christian Kuntz, Tegray Scales, Sutton Smith, Robert Spillane
- DL Winston Craig, Greg Gilmore, Henry Mondeaux, Casey Sayles, Conor Sheehy
SPECIAL TEAMS:
- Matthew Wright, Ian Berryman
Along with the roster cuts, the Steelers also traded Jerald Hawkins to Tampa Bay for a 2021 sixth-round pick.
