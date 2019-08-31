HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Local artists, food trucks, skateboarding, and live music all convened underneath the Homestead Grays Bridge on Saturday afternoon in a community celebration.

The Three Rivers Circus hosted their first “Under The Bridge” music and arts festival in homestead starting at noon and lasting until 10:00 p.m.

Organizers said they wanted a place where artists and musicians could show off their talent and bring positive attention to Homestead.

“The event is for the community,” said Troy Johnson from Three Rivers Circus. “It is to bring economic growth and vitality to Homestead, an area which is often stigmatized. We live here in Homestead and we constantly see how the area has businesses that are coming up, but they don’t seem to be supported that much. So we wanted to support the art scene and support the community and show people that Pittsburgh is a whole. We can’t have some areas that are built up and some that aren’t.”

Under The Bridge welcomed over 30 local artists and vendors, 10 musicians for live music, a live painting exhibition, and a skate jam from One Up Skate Shop.

They are hoping to make this an annual tradition.