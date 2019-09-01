Filed Under:Hurricane Dorian, Local TV, National Weather Service Pittsburgh, NWS, Pittsburgh International Airport, Storms


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service Pittsburgh doesn’t expect Hurricane Dorian to have a heavy impact on Western Pennsylvania, but if you have plans to travel, it may be a different story.

On Twitter, NWS Pittsburgh says they don’t expect Dorian or its remnants to have any impact on Pittsburgh.

Hurricane Dorian might affect some Labor Day travelers.

Pittsburgh International Airport is encouraging flyers to check with their airlines if they have any plans to fly this holiday weekend.

The airport says if you’re heading south — especially towards Florida — know what contingency plans your airline has.

KDKA’s Kristin Emery says Pittsburgh will have a chance of showers Monday and Wednesday, but Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be sunny and clear.

