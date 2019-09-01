



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service Pittsburgh doesn’t expect Hurricane Dorian to have a heavy impact on Western Pennsylvania, but if you have plans to travel, it may be a different story.

On Twitter, NWS Pittsburgh says they don’t expect Dorian or its remnants to have any impact on Pittsburgh.

Here is the latest information on Hurricane Dorian, for those with interests in Florida and the surrounding area. At this time, we do not expect any impact from this system or its remnants on our area, but we will of course continue to monitor the progress of the storm. pic.twitter.com/xAxTTYgZk1 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 30, 2019

Hurricane Dorian might affect some Labor Day travelers.

If you have plans to fly this weekend, particularly to FL, we strongly recommend you check with your airline about possible contingency plans. #HurricaneDorian is almost certainly going to affect flights in that region. We wish our friends in the Sunshine State the best of luck. — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) August 30, 2019

Pittsburgh International Airport is encouraging flyers to check with their airlines if they have any plans to fly this holiday weekend.

The airport says if you’re heading south — especially towards Florida — know what contingency plans your airline has.

KDKA’s Kristin Emery says Pittsburgh will have a chance of showers Monday and Wednesday, but Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be sunny and clear.