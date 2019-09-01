  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Joe Haden, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly extended veteran corner Joe Haden for two more seasons.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news Sunday night.

CB Joe Haden and the Steelers have agreed to a 2-year, $22 million extension that includes a $16.8M signing bonus, per source.

Haden and the team have been working on a new deal since the start of Training Camp.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette, the deal tacked on to his 2019 salary will make Haden the richest cornerback in NFL history.

“BREAKING: The Steelers have signed CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $32 million contract that includes $16.8 million in signing and roster bonuses, per team sources. The deal means Haden will become the richest CB in NFL history, eclipsing Darrelle Revis ($124.2 million).”

Haden expressed his excitement over the new contract on Twitter Sunday.

“LETSSssssSSs GOOoOoOoO!!!”

