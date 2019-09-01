PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly extended veteran corner Joe Haden for two more seasons.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news Sunday night.
CB Joe Haden and the Steelers have agreed to a 2-year, $22 million extension that includes a $16.8M signing bonus, per source.
CB Joe Haden and the Steelers have agreed to a 2-year, $22 million extension that includes a a $16.8M signing bonus, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019
Haden and the team have been working on a new deal since the start of Training Camp.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Post-Gazette, the deal tacked on to his 2019 salary will make Haden the richest cornerback in NFL history.
“BREAKING: The Steelers have signed CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $32 million contract that includes $16.8 million in signing and roster bonuses, per team sources. The deal means Haden will become the richest CB in NFL history, eclipsing Darrelle Revis ($124.2 million).”
BREAKING: The Steelers have signed CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $32 million contract that includes $16.8 million in signing and roster bonuses, per team sources. The deal means Haden will become the richest CB in NFL history, eclipsing Darrelle Revis ($124.2 million).
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 2, 2019
Haden expressed his excitement over the new contract on Twitter Sunday.
“LETSSssssSSs GOOoOoOoO!!!”
LETSSssssSSs GOOoOoOoO!!! pic.twitter.com/bWKtt1OYrm
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 2, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.