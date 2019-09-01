



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While yesterday was beautiful and rain-free, we won’t be as lucky the rest of Labor Day weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms enter our forecast for today and the rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Scattered showers linger through Sunday.

KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says a chance for a few isolated and strong thunderstorms develops this evening into the overnight hours.

That shower chance most likely will exit before the start of the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh on Monday, but take the poncho or umbrella just in case they linger through lunch.

Labor Day afternoon becomes a bit drier with sunshine returning Tuesday.

Temperatures hover around 80 the rest of the weekend with a big cool down on the way into the mid-70s next weekend.

While Pennsylvania will be on the drier side, the south is preparing for Hurricane Dorian, which has now strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane.

