WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – A neighbor sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the shooting death of a Republican official outside Philadelphia continued to complain of harassment and assert self-defense while the victim was remembered as a kind and caring family man.

Fifty-three-year-old Clayton Carter III of West Goshen Township was convicted of first-degree murder in the August 2017 death of 51-year-old Brooks Jennings during an argument outside their homes.

Dozens of friends and relatives filled a West Chester courtroom last week to talk about the victim. Jennings’ wife, brother, brother-in-law and father-in-law tearfully described him as a devoted family man and one of the friendliest people in the neighborhood.

Carter read aloud a long essay maintaining his innocence and arguing he was a victim of persecution and harassment.

