



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Hurricane Dorian strengthens into a Category 5 storm and nears closer, first responders from Pittsburgh are already making a difference.

On Facebook, Murrysville Medic One said their “hurricane personnel” were deployed to Orlando on Friday, and they have reached their destination on Sunday.

They will be helping with evacuations.

According to the post, a Disney resort has provided 200 rooms and restaurant service for about 200 EMS crews for free.

While they were traveling, they say they found a car accident and assisted until local first responders could arrive.

Murrysville Medic One is one of the several Pittsburgh organizations that are preparing to aid Dorian victims.

First responders from Fayette EMS left Friday to head for a staging area near the storm’s path. Murrysville Medic One reports they’ll be in Miami.

First Energy is sending about 250 linemen to help if power lines go down. About a dozen of those workers left from Pittsburgh Friday.