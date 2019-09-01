  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was transported to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the knee.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in Carrick on Sunday just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say when they arrived on scene at the 200 block of Copperfield Avenue, they discovered a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound.

He reportedly had shot himself in his knee while sitting in his vehicle.

According to police, the gun was legally registered to him.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

