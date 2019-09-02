



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An early morning cool front has pushed off to the east.

While isolated to perhaps scattered rain is still possible today, the heaviest of the rain has now moved by. Skies will be overcast and highs will likely only hit the mid-70s.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is putting rain chances for the remainder of the day at 30 percent.

The cool weather is expected to stick around for the remainder of the week.

Over the next seven days, Tuesday and Wednesday may be the hottest days with highs forecast to hit the upper 70s.

By the weekend, we may struggle just to get back into the 70s. Smiley says Sunday’s high will just hit 70 degrees.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian’s current track keeps the storm just off the East Coast all the way up through Georgia with a possible brief landfall in South Carolina’s Outer Banks. Even with the current track a strong storm surge and downpours will cause damage.

