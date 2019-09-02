SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Penn American Water has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for nearly 500 people in Washington County.
According to officials, a water main break caused a loss in positive water pressure at a water storage tank Monday morning in South Strabane Township.
That loss of a positive water pressure can cause conditions that could allow for contamination.
Penn American Water officials say they will begin water sample testing once the water storage tank and distribution system have reached adequate levels.
Two successful rounds of testing are required before the advisory can be lifted. They hope to begin that process tonight.
Customers who live on the following roads are impacted:
- Crestview Drive
- East Beau Street
- Eastwood Lane
- Emerald Drive
- Floral Hill Drive
- Green Crescent Drive
- Hilltop Road
- Lakeview Drive
- McVehil Drive
- Pleasant Hill Drive
- Quarry Road
- Stonehedge Drive
- Scout Drive
- Woodhill Drive
- Woodside Drive
A water tanker is available at the Beau Mart on East Beau Street in Washington for anyone in need of water. However, customers will have to bring their own containers.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
