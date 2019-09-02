Menu
Pittsburgh Weather: Overcast Skies, Cooler Temperatures For Labor Day
While isolated to perhaps scattered rain is still possible today, the heaviest of the rain has now moved by.
Thousands Flock Downtown To Take Part In Annual Labor Day Parade
Hundreds of thousands have come downtown for Pittsburgh’s annual Labor Day Parade this morning.
Weather Headlines
Hurricane Dorian: How Remnants Of The Storm Will Affect Western Pa.
The National Weather Service doesn't expect Dorian to have a heavy impact on Western Pennsylvania, but if you have plans to travel, it may be a different story.
Pittsburgh Weather: Celebrating Summer's Unofficial End With Showers
While yesterday was beautiful and rain-free, we won't be as lucky the rest of Labor Day weekend.
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Steelers Give Cornerback Joe Haden Two-Year Extension
The Steelers have extended veteran corner Joe Haden for two more seasons.
Pirates Complete The Sweep, Beat Rockies 6-2
The Pirates offense continued its emergence as they defeated the Rockies 6-2.
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 New American Spots
4 Events To Check Out In Pittsburgh This Week
Kittens In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 3 Fitness Spots
Dogs In Pittsburgh Looking For Their Fur-Ever Homes
The 4 Best Distilleries In Pittsburgh
PTL Links: September 2, 2019
September 2, 2019 at 9:04 am
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Bedner’s Fall Festival
A Fair In The Park
Money Monday
Hefren-Tillotson
