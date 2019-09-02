Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected their team captains for the 2019 NFL season.
The Steelers announced Monday that Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward and Roosevelt Nix are team captains.
Roethlisberger and Pouncey are offensive captains, while Heyward and Nix are captains on defense and special teams, respectively.
The team voted on captains Monday.
Roethlisberger is an offensive captain for the 11th time, Pouncey is an offensive captain for the third time, Heyward is a defensive captain for the fifth season and Nix is a special teams captain for the first time.
