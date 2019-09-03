PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Felipe Vazquez earned some hardware.
Vazquez was named the National League Reliever of the Month for August, announced Tuesday by Major League Baseball. It is the pitcher’s first career reliever of the month award.
In August, Vazquez made 10 appearances, tallying a 3-0 record and three saves.
He accumulated 11 strikeouts and allowed four hits in 10 1/3 innings pitched during that span.
Major League Baseball said the left-handed pitcher is the first Pirate to win the award since Jason Grilli in May 2013.
Since 2005, Jose Mesa, Joel Hanrahan, Vazquez and Grilli are the only Pirates to earn the honor, the release said.
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees was the American League Reliever of the Month.
You must log in to post a comment.