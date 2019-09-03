



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not a lot of changes to our forecast, but there is a major one as KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley bumps today’s high into the 80s.

There is some patchy fog around this morning, so motorist should exercise caution around school zones with the kids back in school today.

Just a couple of climatology notes:

Pittsburgh received a month’s amount of rain both Sunday and Monday, with more than four inches falling at the airport.

Generally, we average just shy of 3.5 inches of rain for the entire month of September.

Also, with Monday’s rain, we surpassed the yearly average. We are also well ahead of last year’s record rain pace.

Rain showers and weak storms return with the passage of a cold front on Wednesday morning. Highs will be back in the 70s and we will continue to have a light rain chance in the afternoon. Next chance for rain comes Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours.

As for Hurricane Dorian, Smiley says it is still a powerful Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120mph. The forecast calls for Dorian to slowly pick up speed today. The forecast track appears to me to have nudged to the west, placing Dorian dangerously close to the coast through at least Friday morning.

