LAUREL HIGHLANDS (KDKA) — A man from the Laurel Highlands pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend to death.

Gregory Randall entered his guilty plea Tuesday and was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.

Randall told the court he was sorry for what he did to Angela Cavalero five years ago, saying he lost his temper.

Police said she was beaten in the head and face with a hammer and a wine bottle during a domestic dispute.

She was found dead inside a home on Locust Road in Laughlintown in May 2014.

Randall’s attorney said a car crash left Randall with cognitive issues, and that this was all a failure of the mental health system.

“He has a traumatic brain injury. This was an inevitable thing that was going to happen. If we would have had the funding in place, perhaps there would have been services available and this family wouldn’t be mourning the loss of a loved one,” attorney Brian Aston said.

By pleading guilty to third-degree murder, Randall could eventually be eligible for parole.