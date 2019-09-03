



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s staying put in the U.S. Senate and won’t run for governor.

The 72-year-old Manchin announced his decision on Tuesday after months of reflection.

It means Manchin will steer clear of a potential showdown with incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who already has announced he’s seeking re-election.

JUST IN: Joe Manchin plans to stay in the U.S. Senate and will not run again next year for his old job as West Virginia governor, an aide tells @CBSNews — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 3, 2019

Earlier this year, Manchin became the top Democrat on the Senate Energy Committee, giving the coal-state lawmaker a prominent position to shape policy. But Manchin says he has become frustrated with a lack of Senate productivity and bipartisanship.

Manchin also has sparred with Justice, who was elected governor as a Democrat in 2016, then switched to the Republican Party less than a year later.

Manchin had endorsed Justice for governor.

