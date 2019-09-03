  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Mark your calendar for an event your kids won’t want to miss.

The popular Trolls will be coming to PPG Paints Arena for a 3-day, live-action tour for Trolls LIVE!.

March 27-29 you’ll have six chances to see Poppy, Branch and all the Trolls friends:

Friday, March 27– 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 28– 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., & 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 29– 10:00 a.m., & 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, September 13 and can be purchased at www.TrollsLIVE.com.

