Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Mark your calendar for an event your kids won’t want to miss.
The popular Trolls will be coming to PPG Paints Arena for a 3-day, live-action tour for Trolls LIVE!.
March 27-29 you’ll have six chances to see Poppy, Branch and all the Trolls friends:
• Friday, March 27– 6:30 p.m.
• Saturday, March 28– 10:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m., & 6:30 p.m.
• Sunday, March 29– 10:00 a.m., & 2:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, September 13 and can be purchased at www.TrollsLIVE.com.
