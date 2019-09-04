Filed Under:Hockey, NHL, Penguins Training camp, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are set to open their 2019 Training Camp on Friday, September 13.

The team announced that all their practices at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will be free to the public.

Practices will begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. and last through 1:30 p.m.

The full schedule can be found here.

The Penguins have invited 54 players to their annual training camp. The rosters include 31 forwards, 17 defensemen, and six goalies.

FORWARDS

  • Andrew Agozzino
  • Justin Almedia
  • Zach Aston-Resse
  • Jordy Bellerive
  • Kasper Bjorkqvist
  • Nick Bjugstad
  • Joseph Blandisi
  • Teddy Blueger
  • Joseph Cramarossa
  • Sidney Crosby
  • Thomas Di Pauli
  • Jan Drozg
  • Alex Galchenyuk
  • Jake Guentzel
  • Ryan Haggerty
  • Patric Hornqvist
  • Adam Johnson
  • Dominik Kahun
  • Sam Lafferty
  • Nathan Legare
  • Jake Lucchini
  • Evgeni Malkin
  • Jared McCann
  • Sam Miletic
  • Oula Palve
  • Samuel Poulin
  • Bryan Rust
  • Ben Sexton
  • Dominik Simon
  • Brandon Tanev

    • DEFENSEMEN

  • Matt Abt
  • Calen Addison
  • Niclas Almari
  • Kevin Czuczman
  • Brian Dumoulin
  • Erik Gudbranson
  • Jack Johnson
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph
  • Michael Kim
  • Kris Letang
  • John Marino
  • Marcus Pettersson
  • Juuso Riikola
  • Chad Ruhwedel
  • Justin Schultz
  • Zach Trotman
  • David Warsofsky

    • GOALIES

  • Casey DeSmith
  • Alex D’Orio
  • Tristan Jarry
  • Emil Larmi
  • Matt Murray
  • Dustin Tokarski

    • The Penguins open the 2019-2020 preseason on Monday, September 16 at Penn State when they take on the Sabres at the Pegula Ice Arena on Penn State’s campus.

    They’ll face off against the Sabres again in their regular season and home opener Thursday, October 3 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m.

    Comments