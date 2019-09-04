PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are set to open their 2019 Training Camp on Friday, September 13.
The team announced that all their practices at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will be free to the public.
Practices will begin on Friday at 9:00 a.m. and last through 1:30 p.m.
The Penguins have invited 54 players to their annual training camp. The rosters include 31 forwards, 17 defensemen, and six goalies.
The Penguins open the 2019-2020 preseason on Monday, September 16 at Penn State when they take on the Sabres at the Pegula Ice Arena on Penn State’s campus.
They’ll face off against the Sabres again in their regular season and home opener Thursday, October 3 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m.
