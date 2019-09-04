OAKLAND (KDKA)– Mr. Big Chest is not happy with his new team as the first week of the NFL Season gets underway.

Antonio Brown posted a letter addressed to him from Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock to Instagram Wednesday. The letter reveals $53,950 of fines levied to Brown for missing practice.

“Chest is unhappy with #Raiders after Mike Mayock fines him for missing walk thru. Chest does not like it!!”

The letter read:

Dear Antonio,

As you know, you did not participate in the Raiders’ walk through on August 22. Your absence from practice was unexcused. Accordingly, you are hereby fines $13,950 pursuant to Article 42, Section 1(a)(viii) of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Raiders’ Club Discipline Schedule. You were previously fined $40,000 for missing Raiders’ preseason training camp on August 18. Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities, including practices and games, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club’s Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player Contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.

Brown wrote on the social media post:

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Not even one game into the new NFL season, and Brown is already having major problems with his new team.